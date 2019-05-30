Thunderstorms expected to hit Romania throughout Friday morning



Meteorologists have issued a code yellow advisory for storms valid until Friday morning in almost all regions of Romania, and extended a bad weather warning until Monday morning. According to the National Weather Administration (ANM), during May 30, 12:00hrs - May 31, 03:00hrs am, there will be increased atmospheric instability in Maramures, Moldavia, Transylvania, Muntenia and Dobrogea, as well as in the hillsides and highlands, with frequent thunder, hail, storms and torrential rains. Water will exceed 25 l/sq.m. and even 40 - 50 l/sq.m on smaller areas. The ANM warning concerns 37 counties, some entirely and others partially only. Meteorologists also extended to June 3 their country-wide reporting of bad weather. In the May 30, 10:00hrs - June 3, 10:00 am interval, atmospheric instability will be intense on Thursday, May 30, especially in the northern, central and eastern regions, then in most regions. Heavy rain showers are to be expected, thunderstorms, gales and hail. In short intervals or by accumulation, precipitation will exceed 15 - 25 l/sq.m., up to 35 - 50 l / sq.m. in smaller areas. All times are EEST. ANM says it will update its warnings and advisories to reflect the developments in and intensity of the meteorological phenomena. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Thunderstorms expected to hit Romania throughout Friday morning.Meteorologists have issued a code yellow advisory for storms valid until Friday morning in almost all regions of Romania, and extended a bad weather warning until Monday morning. According to the National Weather Administration (ANM), during May 30, 12:00hrs - May 31, 03:00hrs am, there will be increased atmospheric instability in Maramures, Moldavia, Transylvania, Muntenia and Dobrogea, as well as in the hillsides and highlands, with frequent thunder, hail, storms and torrential rains. Water will exceed 25 l/sq.m. and even 40 - 50 l/sq.m on smaller areas. The ANM warning concerns 37 counties, some entirely and others partially only. Meteorologists also extended to June 3 their country-wide reporting of bad weather. In the May 30, 10:00hrs - June 3, 10:00 am interval, atmospheric instability will be intense on Thursday, May 30, especially in the northern, central and eastern regions, then in most regions. Heavy rain showers are to be expected, thunderstorms, gales and hail. In short intervals or by accumulation, precipitation will exceed 15 - 25 l/sq.m., up to 35 - 50 l / sq.m. in smaller areas. All times are EEST. ANM says it will update its warnings and advisories to reflect the developments in and intensity of the meteorological phenomena. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]