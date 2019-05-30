Iohannis: Yiddish language and theatre enrich our country’s and humanity’s cultural heritage



President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Day of the Yiddish language and theatre. "On the occasion of the Day of the Yiddish language and theatre, I want to send a warm message of congratulations to those who take care that the cultural heritage of the Jewish community in Romania stay alive. The Yiddish language and theatre enrich our country's and humanity's cultural heritage," said the head of the state in a message, according to the Presidential Administration. President Iohannis also said that the Yiddish Theatre Festival, organised in Bucharest on an annual basis by the State Jewish Theatre, is "an excellent means to show the young generation the value of cohabitation, which they must treasure, cultivate and defend." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)