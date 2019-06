Agricost Invests EUR18M in New Factory



Agricost, the biggest cereal producer in Romania, bought by UAE's Al Dahra in 2018, will invest EUR18 million in August this year in a drying and packaging station for alfalfa. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]