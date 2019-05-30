Dedeman Net Profit Tops RON1B in 2018



DIY retailer Dedeman had a profit of RON1.013 billion in 2018, up 14% on the year, and its turnover stood at RON7.22 billion, up 14% compared with 2017. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]