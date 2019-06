C&W Echinox: Three IT Companies Lease 6,500 Sqm of Offices in Cluj-Napoca



Real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox brokered three leases of office spaces in Cluj-Napoca with a total area of 6,500 square meters in the first quarter for three IT companies already present in the city. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]