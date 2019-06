Government Replaces ROBOR with New Reference Index for State-Sponsored Lending Programs



Romania's government on Thursday adopted a draft decree replacing the reference index used to calculate variable interests on state-sponsored lending programs, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said. Government Replaces ROBOR with New Reference Index for State-Sponsored Lending Programs.Romania's government on Thursday adopted a draft decree replacing the reference index used to calculate variable interests on state-sponsored lending programs, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]