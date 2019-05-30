WB CEO Kristalina Georgieva: Romanian women excel in traditionally male-dominated fields



Romanian women are leading in the EU in terms of being actively involved in the traditionally male-dominated fields of science, math, and computing, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva stated in a speech delivered at the National University for Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA), the World Bank informed in a Thursday release. It is wonderful to see Romanian women excel in traditionally male-dominated fields like science, math, and computing. This is a great example that other EU countries should follow, said Kristalina Georgieva, who went on to say that Romanian women are more likely than women from other EU countries to graduate with degrees in engineering and manufacturing, and at 5.2 percent, Romania boasts the lowest wage disparity between men and women in the EU, well below the Union's 16 percent average. The World Bank CEO also underlined the importance of Romania's strong commitment to gender equality, mentioning that Romania scored over 90 points in the recent World Bank 'Women, Business and the Law' report looking at a decade of reforms across the world. Evidence shows that technology is transforming the world of work by changing the nature of firms, creating new business models and expanding job opportunities. Technology brings opportunity if people are prepared with skills to participate in the new global digital economy that is emerging. The most significant step countries can take to prepare for the jobs of the future is to invest in people to build human capital, the WB release reads. On the other hand, Kristalina Georgieva said that a more balanced and integrated health system could help improve people's lives through interventions that address illness at an earlier stage, and in turn, this can increase Romanians' productivity. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

