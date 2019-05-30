 
Romaniapress.com

May 30, 2019

FinMin Teodorovici: Gv’t decides new way of calculating minimum share capital of private pension funds
May 30, 2019

FinMin Teodorovici: Gv’t decides new way of calculating minimum share capital of private pension funds.
The Government has decided a new way of calculating the minimum share capital of private pension funds, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici announced on Thursday. "Today we have adopted in the Government meeting the necessary modifications for the optimal operation of private pension managers and the diversification of the investment sphere in order to protect the interests of contributors to pension pillar II and to strengthen the perspective of a secure pension. (...) In this sense, with the agreement of pension fund managers, we have decided to increase the total share capital of funds by some 75 million euro to 136 million euro. On average, an administrator increases the share capital of a pension fund by some 10.7 million to 19.4 million euro," said Eugen Teodorovici, at the end of the Government meeting. He explained that the infusion of about 75.3 million euro will determine the development of the private pension system in Romania. "Thus, the minimum share capital required on 31 December 2019 is the equivalent in lei of 8pct of the contributions paid in the previous calendar year, diminished proportionally to the share of infrastructure investments, that is, in public-private partnership projects or in investment funds specialized in infrastructure, in total assets at the end of the previous year," Teodorovici explained. The Finance minister informed that the Government added the "minimum share capital requirement for the administration of a pension fund at the date of establishment representing the equivalent of 4 million lei calculated at the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Romania.AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pope Francis' visit to Romania ends: I'm taking with me places, moments, yet especially faces Pope Francis on Sunday said after three days spent in Romania that he leaves "enriched" because he will take with him places, moments and especially faces of those he met. "I arrived to this beautiful and welcoming country as pilgrim and brother, to life various meetings. Now (...)

Pope in Romania / Pope Francis leaves Romania, heading for Vatican The pastoral, ecumenical and state three-day visit of Pope Francis in Romania came to an end on Sunday afternoon, in central Sibiu, from where the Pontiff took off with a TAROM aircraft to Vatican. The farewell ceremony, that took place on the Airport of Sibiu, was attended by president Klaus (...)

Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff apologises on Church's behalf for moments when Roma people discriminated Pope Francis asked for forgiveness on Sunday in the name of the Church to the Roma community in Blaj, for the moments along the history when they were "ill-treated", "segregated", or looked at "in a wrongful manner, with the look of Cain and not with (...)

Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: May Blessed Virgin Mary guide you to a geniune future of progress, peace Pope Francis told the rd 100,000 faithful gathered on Sunday in Blaj on the Liberty Field that he entrusts them to Virgin Mary to guide them "towards a future of a genuine progress and peace", and to building "a more and more righteous and fraternal homeland". During the (...)

Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff arrives in Blaj Pope Francis arrives on Sunday, the last day of his visit to Romania, in Blaj, where he will be holding the ceremony of beatification of seven martyred Greek-Catholic bishops on the Liberty Field, and also meet in the afternoon, in the "Barbu Lautaru" neighborhood, the Roma community (...)

Pope in Romania/Pontiff at Iasi Marian gathering:With you I feel the warmth of being at home, part of a family Pope Francis blessed on Saturday in Iasi the about 800 ailing people who waited for him in the &#39;Our Lady Queen of Iasi&#39; Roman Catholic Cathedral, thanking them for bravely bearing their illness. "I thank you all who accompany them and I thank you, the sick, for bearing the (...)

President Iohannis visits 'Step by Step' alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children President Klaus Iohannis visited the &#39;Step by Step&#39; alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children&#39;s Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |