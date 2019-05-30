Klaus Iohannis: Titus Corlatean, not to be minister of anything



President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he will not accept the nomination of Titus Corlatean as member of the Government. "Titus Corlatean will not be minister of anything," said Iohannis, mentioning that he sees the latter as "the engineer of the 2014 elections' disaster."AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)