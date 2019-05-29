 
May 29, 2019

​Power struggle intensifies in Romania after EP elections, fall of strongman Liviu Dragnea
Mass struggles hit Romania’s political scene on Wednesday as the governing coalition tries to keep its ground in the wake of massive losses in EP elections last weekend and the fall of its leader, former House speaker Liviu Dragnea, who was convicted under corruption charges on Monday. Pressure on the government following major organisation problems for voting in the Diaspora also increased substantially.

