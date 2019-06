Therme Complex Revenue Up to RON114M, Profit Triples to RON9M in 2018



Therme Nord Bucuresti, the company that runs the wellness and relaxation complex Therme near Bucharest, posted 114 million lei (EUR24.6 million) revenue last year, 14% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show. Therme Complex Revenue Up to RON114M, Profit Triples to RON9M in 2018.Therme Nord Bucuresti, the company that runs the wellness and relaxation complex Therme near Bucharest, posted 114 million lei (EUR24.6 million) revenue last year, 14% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]