Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods, floods in 34 areas



Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has triggered flash floods and floods in 34 areas in the counties of Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj, Constanta, Galati, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt, Salaj, and Suceava. "Missions to mitigate the effects of the hydro-meteorological phenomena have been carried out incessantly, with firefighters intervening in the affected areas for the evacuation of accumulated water from 205 yards, 63 basements /cellars and 40 dwellings, and to facilitate the flow away of water from households, through clearing ditches, gutters and footbridges," the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) said in a press statement released on Friday. According to IGSU, special situations were recorded in Bihor County, where, high water made several people look for shelter in cars or the attic of their houses. Thus, in the town of Varciorog, an adult who was in the streets when the flood hit was saved, as well as a child from a car, and in the town of Hotar, three people sheltered in their houses were evacuated by firefighters. "Also, because of the accumulated water and mud deposited on the road, road traffic was temporarily affected on four national roads (DN1 / BH, DN 1F / SJ, DN 28 / IS and DN 1F / SJ) and a county road (DJ 191D / SJ), while traffic on DN 24C/IS was interrupted. At the same time, railway traffic is halted on railroad 606 between Pascani and Ruginoasa," the release reads. On Friday morning there were ongoing interventions to clear after floods in the counties of Iasi and Maramures. Firefighters were using motor pumps for the discharge of water from people’s houses as well as specific means for removing mud and what is left behind from the floods. In order to activate self-protection measures for the citizens, the counties that were under a nowcasting code orange advisory issued 16 warning messages for the population under the RO-ALERT system. "Because of a large number of requests received from the citizens, for the efficient management of the emergencies at the level of the affected counties additional firefighting staff has been requested," IGSU said. The developments in dangerous meteorological phenomena are constantly monitored by the IGSU National Operational Centre. When necessary, people and operational means can be dispatched to affected areas from areas without an emergency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods, floods in 34 areas.Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has triggered flash floods and floods in 34 areas in the counties of Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj, Constanta, Galati, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt, Salaj, and Suceava. "Missions to mitigate the effects of the hydro-meteorological phenomena have been carried out incessantly, with firefighters intervening in the affected areas for the evacuation of accumulated water from 205 yards, 63 basements /cellars and 40 dwellings, and to facilitate the flow away of water from households, through clearing ditches, gutters and footbridges," the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) said in a press statement released on Friday. According to IGSU, special situations were recorded in Bihor County, where, high water made several people look for shelter in cars or the attic of their houses. Thus, in the town of Varciorog, an adult who was in the streets when the flood hit was saved, as well as a child from a car, and in the town of Hotar, three people sheltered in their houses were evacuated by firefighters. "Also, because of the accumulated water and mud deposited on the road, road traffic was temporarily affected on four national roads (DN1 / BH, DN 1F / SJ, DN 28 / IS and DN 1F / SJ) and a county road (DJ 191D / SJ), while traffic on DN 24C/IS was interrupted. At the same time, railway traffic is halted on railroad 606 between Pascani and Ruginoasa," the release reads. On Friday morning there were ongoing interventions to clear after floods in the counties of Iasi and Maramures. Firefighters were using motor pumps for the discharge of water from people’s houses as well as specific means for removing mud and what is left behind from the floods. In order to activate self-protection measures for the citizens, the counties that were under a nowcasting code orange advisory issued 16 warning messages for the population under the RO-ALERT system. "Because of a large number of requests received from the citizens, for the efficient management of the emergencies at the level of the affected counties additional firefighting staff has been requested," IGSU said. The developments in dangerous meteorological phenomena are constantly monitored by the IGSU National Operational Centre. When necessary, people and operational means can be dispatched to affected areas from areas without an emergency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis visits 'Step by Step' alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children President Klaus Iohannis visited the 'Step by Step' alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children's Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken (...)



Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff leaves Sumuleu Ciuc Sumuleu Ciuc, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Pope Francis left the plateau of Sumuleu Ciuc after the Pontifical Liturgy on Saturday at the Marian sanctuary in the presence of almost 100,000 pilgrims. The Sovereign Pontiff will stop at Jakab Antal House in Sumuleu, close to the Franciscan church, where he (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff presents Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine with Golden Rose Pope Francis presented on Saturday the Sanctuary of the Virgin Mary in Sumuleu Ciuc with a Golden Rose, a gift the Popes have been offering since long to the world's major sanctuaries. The Pontiff placed the rose at the feet of the wonder-working statue of the Virgin Mary. Until 1922, (...)



PM Dancila's 1 June message: Romania has valuable, talented, creative children Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila states in a message sent on 1 June that Romania has valuable, talented and creative children, whose potential can be capitalized on by the common effort of the whole society. "We want for them the best, and their success at (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff says pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is a symbol of dialogue, unity and fraternity The annual pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is part of the Transylvanian heritage, but it equally honors Romanian and Hungarian traditions and is the symbol of dialogue, unity and brotherhood, Pope Francis said in his message delivered on Saturday at the Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine. "With joy and (...)



Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania. The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and (...)



Pope in Romania/Pope's message at St. Joseph Cathedral:The problem of faith is lack of joy;without joy we're paralyzed Bucharest, May 31 /Agerpres/ - The problem of faith is lack of joy, faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement, said Pope Francis in the message conveyed, on Friday, at the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. "The living memory of your people preserves (...)

