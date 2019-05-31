Two Romanian nationals confirmed dead in boat accident on Rhine



Two Romanian nationals died and another was slightly injured after a boat accident that occurred in the area of the French town of Gerstheim on Thursday, an incident involving an inflatable boat carrying tourists, including Romanian citizens, according to preliminary data obtained by the Consulate General of Romania in Strasbourg. Representatives of the consulate have taken steps to identify the victims and notify their families. The injured Romanian citizen was transported to a medical facility for specialist medical assistance. They are said to have undertaken, as a matter of urgency, inquiries with the local authorities to get information on the citizenship and identity of the affected persons, their medical conditions and the circumstances of the accident. The affected Romanian citizens may request consular assistance by dialling the number of the Consulate General of Romania in Strasbourg: +33 369 321 938. The calls are forwarded to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators around the clock. They can also call the emergency number of the Consular Office: +33 6 27 05 00 22. The Consulate General of Romania in Strasbourg is monitoring the situation with priority and is in contact with the local authorities and the medical facility where the Romanian citizen is hospitalised, being ready to provide consular assistance, including issuing any necessary documents for the return of the dead bodies and the issuing of the death certificates. At least three people died Thursday after an inflatable craft capsized on the Rhine River at the Franco-German border, leaving one German girl and Romanians dead, according to the AFP and DPA news agencies. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

