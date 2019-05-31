​Pope Francis - a revolutionary Pope visiting traditionally Orthodox Romania



Pope Francis arrives in Romania on Friday - the second visit of a Pope to the majority Orthodox country after the one paid by John Paul II in 1999. His 3-day visit to a country where Catholics number single digit percentages comes after his visits to other SE European countries and is expected to focus on messages of integration within Europe and respect to Catholic martyrs of the Communist era.