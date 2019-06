Pope in Romania / Pope Francis arrives at Cotroceni Palace



Pope Francis has arrived at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, where he was welcome by President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Pope in Romania / Pope Francis arrives at Cotroceni Palace.Pope Francis has arrived at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, where he was welcome by President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]