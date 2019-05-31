UPDATE / Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff arrives in Bucharest



Pope Francis has arrived in Bucharest on Friday for a state, pastoral and ecumenical three-day visit, carried out under the generic title "Let's walk together!." The Sovereign Pontiff was welcomed, on the Henri Coanda International Airport, by President Klaus Iohannis and his wife Carmen Iohannis. From the airport, the Pope will go to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, where the official welcome ceremony will take place on the Marinescu Plateau. President Iohannis and Pope Francis will have head-to-head talks. Afterwards, the Sovereign Pontiff will have a meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps representatives, at the Cotroceni Palace as well. The Romanian head of state will have an intervention and the Pope will deliver a speech. Pope Francis has come to Romania 20 years after the historic visit paid by Pope John Paul II to Bucharest, the first of a Sovereign Pontiff to a country of an Orthodox majority. In the after-noon, Pope Francis will meet the leaders of the Romanian Orthodox Church, will go to the National Cathedral, after which he will lead the Holy Liturgy at the Saint Joseph Roman-Catholic Cathedral.