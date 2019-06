Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff arrives in Bucharest



Pope Francis has arrived in Bucharest on Friday for a state, pastoral and ecumenical three-day visit, carried out under the generic title "Let’s walk together!." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff arrives in Bucharest.Pope Francis has arrived in Bucharest on Friday for a state, pastoral and ecumenical three-day visit, carried out under the generic title "Let’s walk together!." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]