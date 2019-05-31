 
Romaniapress.com

May 31, 2019

Pope in Romania/Pope: Despite many difficulties, Romania has taken many steps forward in democratic project
May 31, 2019

Pope in Romania/Pope: Despite many difficulties, Romania has taken many steps forward in democratic project.
Pope Francis said at Cotroceni Palace on Friday that, despite numerous difficulties and shortcomings, Romania has taken many steps in the past 30 years in the democratic project it has committed itself to. "I am glad to be in your beautiful country, 20 years after the visit of St. John Paul II, when Romania, for the first time since joining the European Union, is holding the EU Council presidency this half year. This is an opportune time for an overview of the 30 years since Romania liberated itself from a regime that impeded civil and religious liberty and isolated it from the other European countries and that, in addition, led to the stagnation of the economy and to the exhaustion of its creative forces. In time, Romania has embarked on a democratic project through a plurality of political and social forces and through dialogue among them, aiming at the essential recognition of religious freedom and the full integration of the country with a wider international context. It is important to recognise that, despite the many difficulties and shortcomings, Romania has taken many steps forward on this path," Pope Francis said at a meeting with the state officials, leaders of the civil society and the diplomatic corps, at the Union Hall of the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurleian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis visits 'Step by Step' alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children President Klaus Iohannis visited the &#39;Step by Step&#39; alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children&#39;s Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken (...)

Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff leaves Sumuleu Ciuc Sumuleu Ciuc, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Pope Francis left the plateau of Sumuleu Ciuc after the Pontifical Liturgy on Saturday at the Marian sanctuary in the presence of almost 100,000 pilgrims. The Sovereign Pontiff will stop at Jakab Antal House in Sumuleu, close to the Franciscan church, where he (...)

Pope in Romania/Pontiff presents Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine with Golden Rose Pope Francis presented on Saturday the Sanctuary of the Virgin Mary in Sumuleu Ciuc with a Golden Rose, a gift the Popes have been offering since long to the world&#39;s major sanctuaries. The Pontiff placed the rose at the feet of the wonder-working statue of the Virgin Mary. Until 1922, (...)

PM Dancila's 1 June message: Romania has valuable, talented, creative children Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila states in a message sent on 1 June that Romania has valuable, talented and creative children, whose potential can be capitalized on by the common effort of the whole society. "We want for them the best, and their success at (...)

Pope in Romania/Pontiff says pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is a symbol of dialogue, unity and fraternity The annual pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is part of the Transylvanian heritage, but it equally honors Romanian and Hungarian traditions and is the symbol of dialogue, unity and brotherhood, Pope Francis said in his message delivered on Saturday at the Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine. "With joy and (...)

Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania. The Pope&#39;s visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and (...)

Pope in Romania/Pope's message at St. Joseph Cathedral:The problem of faith is lack of joy;without joy we're paralyzed Bucharest, May 31 /Agerpres/ - The problem of faith is lack of joy, faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement, said Pope Francis in the message conveyed, on Friday, at the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. "The living memory of your people preserves (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |