Pope in Romania/UPDATE/Iohannis: Pontifical diplomacy represents pacifying and balance factor in approaching global agenda matters
May 31, 2019
Pope in Romania/UPDATE/Iohannis: Pontifical diplomacy represents pacifying and balance factor in approaching global agenda matters.
Pontifical diplomacy continues to represent a "pacifying" and "balance" factor in approaching global agenda matters, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, adding that Romanians see Pope Francis’ visit as a new encouragement to contribute to a society of justice and a world of love among people.
"At the end of his visit to Romania, Saint John Paul II left us, on May 9, 1999, a strong message of confidence in our country’s future, in its European vocation, in the role of our civilisation as bridge between the Occident and the Orient. Today, I can confess to you that the message received back then has born fruit and Romania has found its destiny in the family of united Europe. Less than one week ago, this European destiny was strongly reconfirmed by Romanians in Romania and abroad. Pontifical diplomacy continues to represent a pacifying and balance factor in approaching problems on the global agenda. Faced with contemporary challenges, Romania’s citizens see Your Holiness’ visit as a new encouragement to accomplish themselves by doing good, contributing to a society of justice and to a world of love among people," Iohannis said, at Pope Francis’ meeting with state authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps representatives, taking place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
He showed that it is a great joy to welcome Pope Francis at the Cotroceni Palace.
"You will be for a few days in the land of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Romania’s patron, and I am positive, Holy Father, that in Bucharest, Iasi, Sumuleu Ciuc and Blaj you will be welcomed with the greatest warmth. You will be able to know the country that Saint John Paul II so beautifully named "Virgin Mary’s Garden." In our turn, we shall be happy to be the hosts of the Bishop of Rome, the place of the roots of our language and faith," Iohannis said.
He brought to mind that in this period Romania is holding its first mandate at the EU Council Presidency.
"As you have highlighted on several occasions, we must take care of our common home - Europe," the head of state said, pointing out that through the declaration adopted on May 9 at the Sibiu Summit the European leaders clearly reaffirmed "the will to work together for a Europe reunited in peace and democracy, one single Europe, led by its values and liberties." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]