Pope in Romania/Iohannis: Pontifical diplomacy represents pacifying and balance factor in approaching global agenda matters



Pontifical diplomacy continues to represent a "pacifying" and "balance" factor in approaching global agenda matters, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, adding that Romanians see Pope Francis' visit as a new encouragement to contribute to a society of justice and a world of love among people. "At the end of his visit to Romania, Saint John Paul II left us, on May 9, 1999, a strong message of confidence in our country's future, in its European vocation, in the role of our civilisation as bridge between the Occident and the Orient. Today, I can confess to you that the message received back then has born fruit and Romania has found its destiny in the family of united Europe. Less than one week ago, this European destiny was strongly reconfirmed by Romanians in Romania and abroad. Pontifical diplomacy continues to represent a pacifying and balance factor in approaching problems on the global agenda. Faced with contemporary challenges, Romania's citizens see Your Holiness' visit as a new encouragement to accomplish themselves by doing good, contributing to a society of justice and to a world of love among people," Iohannis said, at Pope Francis' meeting with state authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps representatives, taking place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)