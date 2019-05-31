Pope in Romania / Pope Francis welcomed to Cotroceni Palace with military honours



Pope Francis was welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday with full military honours by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis at a ceremony held on the Marinescu Plateau. Iohannis alongside his wife, Carmen, welcomed Pope Francis. The welcoming delegation comprised all presidential and state advisers. "It is a beautiful day, an important day," Iohannis said before the arrival of the Pontiff. The Pope was greeted on the ceremony plateau by a group of children and young people from the National Council of Students, the National Alliance of Romanian Students, the Romanian Youth Council, the Concordia School, the Cantus Mundi and Madrigal choirs, the Romanian National Deaf Association, who waved Romanian flags. Pope Francis hailed the guard of honor in Romanian. Along the way from the Henri Coanda Airport to Cotroceni Palace, Pope Francis was greeted by thousands of people who waited for the official motorcade. At some point, he opened the windows of the car, a Dacia Logan, to greet back. After the official welcoming at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Iohannis and Francis will have one-on-one talks. Also at Cotroceni Place the Pope will meet Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, state officials, leaders of the civil society and member of the diplomatic corps. Iohannis and the Pope will then deliver speeches. Under the heading "Let’s Go Together!", Pope Francis’s state, pastoral and ecumenical visit to Romania includes, on the first day, meetings with political and civil society leaders, with the leadership of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church and the Divine Liturgy at the St Joseph Cathedral. On Saturday, Francis will go to the Marian Shrine at Sumuleu-Ciuc and visit the Saint Queen Mary Cathedral in Iasi. On Sunday, the apostolic visit ends with a celebration of the Divine Liturgy on Blaj’s Freedom Plains with the beatification of the seven Greek-Catholic martyrs. After that, the Pope has scheduled an appointment for almost an hour with representatives of the local Roma minority. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Pope in Romania / Pope Francis welcomed to Cotroceni Palace with military honours.Pope Francis was welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday with full military honours by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis at a ceremony held on the Marinescu Plateau. Iohannis alongside his wife, Carmen, welcomed Pope Francis. The welcoming delegation comprised all presidential and state advisers. "It is a beautiful day, an important day," Iohannis said before the arrival of the Pontiff. The Pope was greeted on the ceremony plateau by a group of children and young people from the National Council of Students, the National Alliance of Romanian Students, the Romanian Youth Council, the Concordia School, the Cantus Mundi and Madrigal choirs, the Romanian National Deaf Association, who waved Romanian flags. Pope Francis hailed the guard of honor in Romanian. Along the way from the Henri Coanda Airport to Cotroceni Palace, Pope Francis was greeted by thousands of people who waited for the official motorcade. At some point, he opened the windows of the car, a Dacia Logan, to greet back. After the official welcoming at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Iohannis and Francis will have one-on-one talks. Also at Cotroceni Place the Pope will meet Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, state officials, leaders of the civil society and member of the diplomatic corps. Iohannis and the Pope will then deliver speeches. Under the heading "Let’s Go Together!", Pope Francis’s state, pastoral and ecumenical visit to Romania includes, on the first day, meetings with political and civil society leaders, with the leadership of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church and the Divine Liturgy at the St Joseph Cathedral. On Saturday, Francis will go to the Marian Shrine at Sumuleu-Ciuc and visit the Saint Queen Mary Cathedral in Iasi. On Sunday, the apostolic visit ends with a celebration of the Divine Liturgy on Blaj’s Freedom Plains with the beatification of the seven Greek-Catholic martyrs. After that, the Pope has scheduled an appointment for almost an hour with representatives of the local Roma minority. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis visits 'Step by Step' alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children President Klaus Iohannis visited the 'Step by Step' alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children's Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken (...)



Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff leaves Sumuleu Ciuc Sumuleu Ciuc, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Pope Francis left the plateau of Sumuleu Ciuc after the Pontifical Liturgy on Saturday at the Marian sanctuary in the presence of almost 100,000 pilgrims. The Sovereign Pontiff will stop at Jakab Antal House in Sumuleu, close to the Franciscan church, where he (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff presents Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine with Golden Rose Pope Francis presented on Saturday the Sanctuary of the Virgin Mary in Sumuleu Ciuc with a Golden Rose, a gift the Popes have been offering since long to the world's major sanctuaries. The Pontiff placed the rose at the feet of the wonder-working statue of the Virgin Mary. Until 1922, (...)



PM Dancila's 1 June message: Romania has valuable, talented, creative children Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila states in a message sent on 1 June that Romania has valuable, talented and creative children, whose potential can be capitalized on by the common effort of the whole society. "We want for them the best, and their success at (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff says pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is a symbol of dialogue, unity and fraternity The annual pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is part of the Transylvanian heritage, but it equally honors Romanian and Hungarian traditions and is the symbol of dialogue, unity and brotherhood, Pope Francis said in his message delivered on Saturday at the Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine. "With joy and (...)



Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania. The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and (...)



Pope in Romania/Pope's message at St. Joseph Cathedral:The problem of faith is lack of joy;without joy we're paralyzed Bucharest, May 31 /Agerpres/ - The problem of faith is lack of joy, faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement, said Pope Francis in the message conveyed, on Friday, at the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. "The living memory of your people preserves (...)

