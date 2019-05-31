Pope in Romania/ A symbolic watch, an album about Roman-Catholic Church in Romania offered by PM Dancila to Pope Francis



A symbolic watch and an album about the Roman-Catholic Church in Romania are the gifts the Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila offered on Friday to Pope Francis on her private audience. According to a gov’t information, the watch is manufactured by a Romanian, having Saint Francis of Assisi on its dial, inspired by a Giotto fresco. The dial exhibits three symbolic elements: a stone of Argentina (rhodochrosite) since the Sovereign Pontiff is an Argentinian, a volcanic rock from Etna and a price of Romanian soil. On the back of the watch on the very mechanism of it lays a piece of malachite (supposed to have been used to achieving the ’Voronet blue’). The watch strap is of calf leather dark brown hand-made by a Romanian too, very close to the colour of the clothes worn by the Franciscan monks. The other gift from the Premier to the Pontiff is the "Roman-Catholic Church in Romania Album: history, spirituality and heritage", edited at PAIDEIA Publishing House with support of the State Secretariat for the Cults. In a message on Twitter, premier Dancila says the pilgrimage alongside His Sanctity is "a endless joy and and an occasion of reflection upon the values that unite us"."I join with all my conviction to the call of His Sanctity @Pontifex ’Let’s walk together’, with the heart open in unity, solidarity and faith," Viorica Dancila wrote on Twitter.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Pope in Romania/ A symbolic watch, an album about Roman-Catholic Church in Romania offered by PM Dancila to Pope Francis.A symbolic watch and an album about the Roman-Catholic Church in Romania are the gifts the Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila offered on Friday to Pope Francis on her private audience. According to a gov’t information, the watch is manufactured by a Romanian, having Saint Francis of Assisi on its dial, inspired by a Giotto fresco. The dial exhibits three symbolic elements: a stone of Argentina (rhodochrosite) since the Sovereign Pontiff is an Argentinian, a volcanic rock from Etna and a price of Romanian soil. On the back of the watch on the very mechanism of it lays a piece of malachite (supposed to have been used to achieving the ’Voronet blue’). The watch strap is of calf leather dark brown hand-made by a Romanian too, very close to the colour of the clothes worn by the Franciscan monks. The other gift from the Premier to the Pontiff is the "Roman-Catholic Church in Romania Album: history, spirituality and heritage", edited at PAIDEIA Publishing House with support of the State Secretariat for the Cults. In a message on Twitter, premier Dancila says the pilgrimage alongside His Sanctity is "a endless joy and and an occasion of reflection upon the values that unite us"."I join with all my conviction to the call of His Sanctity @Pontifex ’Let’s walk together’, with the heart open in unity, solidarity and faith," Viorica Dancila wrote on Twitter.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]