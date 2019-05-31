Directors Michel Gondry, Tudor Giurgiu open Amateur Film Factory on first day of TIFF 2019



The Amateur Film Factory, the project of renowned French director, screenwriter and producer Michel Gondry, landed in Cluj Napoca on the occasion of the 18th edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), and will stay here for two and a half months. The concept created by the Michel Gondry offers people from the public the chance to produce their own short film in a few hours, providing them with props, equipment and all the necessary resources. The project is organized under the auspices of the 2019 Romania - France Season, and will be open May 31 through July 31. Michel Gondry and TIFF president Tudor Giurgiu inaugurated on Friday the Amateur Film Factory, which will be hosted by the Regional Center for Creative Industries (CREIC), a 12.3 ml euro worth of site which was recently completed with European funding. "Two years ago I had an intuition of or heard the first thoughts about this Romanian - French cultural season and on a Facebook page I found the project of director Michel Gondry, a project I didn’t know much about. I saw that he has traveled the entire world, it seemed to me an extraordinary idea that fits well with what we are trying to do in Cluj, to set in place, besides the festival, a production center where children and youth should enjoy themselves and make movies under civilized conditions. Back then bringing the Factory to Cluj was just a dream," said director Tudor Giurgiu. The 15 sets mounted at CREIC will be made available for the development of projects for those who want to learn the tricks of moviemaking. Claudia Droc, coordinator of the Romania - France Season at TIFF, said that the Amateur Film Factory also offers shooting equipment as well as training sessions or script writing support. In his turn, Michel Gondry said that the sets were designed so as to capture the local color of Cluj. The Amateur Film Factory will be open in Cluj-Napoca from May 31 to July 31 at the Regional Center for Creative Industries, and is a project organized under the banner of the 2019 Romania - France Season, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Institut Français and Groupama Insurance.AGERPRES(RO - author: Elena Stanciu, editor: Marius Frăţila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) Directors Michel Gondry, Tudor Giurgiu open Amateur Film Factory on first day of TIFF 2019.The Amateur Film Factory, the project of renowned French director, screenwriter and producer Michel Gondry, landed in Cluj Napoca on the occasion of the 18th edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), and will stay here for two and a half months. The concept created by the Michel Gondry offers people from the public the chance to produce their own short film in a few hours, providing them with props, equipment and all the necessary resources. The project is organized under the auspices of the 2019 Romania - France Season, and will be open May 31 through July 31. Michel Gondry and TIFF president Tudor Giurgiu inaugurated on Friday the Amateur Film Factory, which will be hosted by the Regional Center for Creative Industries (CREIC), a 12.3 ml euro worth of site which was recently completed with European funding. "Two years ago I had an intuition of or heard the first thoughts about this Romanian - French cultural season and on a Facebook page I found the project of director Michel Gondry, a project I didn’t know much about. I saw that he has traveled the entire world, it seemed to me an extraordinary idea that fits well with what we are trying to do in Cluj, to set in place, besides the festival, a production center where children and youth should enjoy themselves and make movies under civilized conditions. Back then bringing the Factory to Cluj was just a dream," said director Tudor Giurgiu. The 15 sets mounted at CREIC will be made available for the development of projects for those who want to learn the tricks of moviemaking. Claudia Droc, coordinator of the Romania - France Season at TIFF, said that the Amateur Film Factory also offers shooting equipment as well as training sessions or script writing support. In his turn, Michel Gondry said that the sets were designed so as to capture the local color of Cluj. The Amateur Film Factory will be open in Cluj-Napoca from May 31 to July 31 at the Regional Center for Creative Industries, and is a project organized under the banner of the 2019 Romania - France Season, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Institut Français and Groupama Insurance.AGERPRES(RO - author: Elena Stanciu, editor: Marius Frăţila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis visits 'Step by Step' alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children President Klaus Iohannis visited the 'Step by Step' alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children's Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken (...)



Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff leaves Sumuleu Ciuc Sumuleu Ciuc, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Pope Francis left the plateau of Sumuleu Ciuc after the Pontifical Liturgy on Saturday at the Marian sanctuary in the presence of almost 100,000 pilgrims. The Sovereign Pontiff will stop at Jakab Antal House in Sumuleu, close to the Franciscan church, where he (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff presents Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine with Golden Rose Pope Francis presented on Saturday the Sanctuary of the Virgin Mary in Sumuleu Ciuc with a Golden Rose, a gift the Popes have been offering since long to the world's major sanctuaries. The Pontiff placed the rose at the feet of the wonder-working statue of the Virgin Mary. Until 1922, (...)



PM Dancila's 1 June message: Romania has valuable, talented, creative children Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila states in a message sent on 1 June that Romania has valuable, talented and creative children, whose potential can be capitalized on by the common effort of the whole society. "We want for them the best, and their success at (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff says pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is a symbol of dialogue, unity and fraternity The annual pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is part of the Transylvanian heritage, but it equally honors Romanian and Hungarian traditions and is the symbol of dialogue, unity and brotherhood, Pope Francis said in his message delivered on Saturday at the Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine. "With joy and (...)



Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania. The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and (...)



Pope in Romania/Pope's message at St. Joseph Cathedral:The problem of faith is lack of joy;without joy we're paralyzed Bucharest, May 31 /Agerpres/ - The problem of faith is lack of joy, faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement, said Pope Francis in the message conveyed, on Friday, at the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. "The living memory of your people preserves (...)

