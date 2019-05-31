Pope in Romania/ Sovereign Pontiff welcomed with thousands of yellow, tricolour small flags at St Joseph Cathedral



Pope Francis has reached the Saint Joseph Cathedral to attend Holy Liturgy and deliver a homily. The Pontiff traveled the way from the National Cathedral to the St. Joseph Cathedral in his Romanian-made Popemobile, saluting on his road the thousands of people who were waving the Holy See yellow and the Romanian tricolour small flags. The people were chanting 'Vivat Papa'.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)