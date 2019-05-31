Pope in Romania/ Sovereign Pontiff welcomed with thousands of yellow, tricolour small flags at St Joseph Cathedral
May 31, 2019
Pope Francis has reached the Saint Joseph Cathedral to attend Holy Liturgy and deliver a homily.
The Pontiff traveled the way from the National Cathedral to the St. Joseph Cathedral in his Romanian-made Popemobile, saluting on his road the thousands of people who were waving the Holy See yellow and the Romanian tricolour small flags.
The people were chanting ’Vivat Papa’.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
