Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit



Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania. The Pope’s visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and will end on Sunday at Blaj. The Pope landed on Friday at Henri Coanda International Airport, welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis. Following was the official reception at the Cotroceni Palace, where he had a meeting with state authorities, representatives of the civil society and the diplomatic corps. Also on Friday, Pope Francis had a private meeting with Patriarch Daniel and the Permanent Synod at the Patriarchal Palace. Subsequently, the Pontiff went to the National Cathedral, where he said in Latin the "Our Father" prayer, from where he left with Popemobile to St. Joseph’s Cathedral to attend the Divine Liturgy. On Saturday, at Sumuleu Ciuc, the Sovereign Pontiff will be met with Papal Hymn, but also with an old church song. The sermon that Pope Francis will utter during the liturgy at Sumuleu Ciuc will be translated simultaneously into the Romanian and Hungarian languages. At the liturgy celebrated in the famous Marian shrine, His Holiness will wear liturgical clothing made by a well-known church designer in Satu Mare, Cristina Sabau-Trifu. The organization of the great event at Sumuleu Ciuc involved more than 300 concelebrate priests as well as dozens of priests. There will also be 60 bishops, four deacons, and some information shows that four cardinals will take part. For the first time after the Second World War, the wonderworking statue of the Virgin Mary of Sumuleu Ciuc, carved in lime wood, with a height of 2.27 meters, the largest of its kind in the world, over 500 years old, will be climbed up the mountain and adorn the altar from where the Sovereign Pontiff will officiate on Saturday. From Sumuleu Ciuc, Pope Francis will go to Iasi, where he will arrive after 17:00 hrs, where he will visit the "Holy Virgin Mary, Queen" Cathedral. There he will meet with about 800 sick and elderly people. After this meeting, he will go by the Popemobile to the Cultural Palace Square to attend the "Marian Meeting with Young People and Families". Pope Francis will hold a speech on the stage in the Culture Palace Square, erected for this event. On the last day of his visit to Romania, the Holy Father will be on Sunday in Blaj, where he will attend the Divine Liturgy with the beatification of seven Greek Catholic martyrs. Under the title "Let’s Go Together!" 20 years after John Paul II’s historic visit, Pope Francis’s state, pastoral and ecumenical visit to Romania, has a strong Marian imprint. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; RO - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit.Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania. The Pope’s visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and will end on Sunday at Blaj. The Pope landed on Friday at Henri Coanda International Airport, welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis. Following was the official reception at the Cotroceni Palace, where he had a meeting with state authorities, representatives of the civil society and the diplomatic corps. Also on Friday, Pope Francis had a private meeting with Patriarch Daniel and the Permanent Synod at the Patriarchal Palace. Subsequently, the Pontiff went to the National Cathedral, where he said in Latin the "Our Father" prayer, from where he left with Popemobile to St. Joseph’s Cathedral to attend the Divine Liturgy. On Saturday, at Sumuleu Ciuc, the Sovereign Pontiff will be met with Papal Hymn, but also with an old church song. The sermon that Pope Francis will utter during the liturgy at Sumuleu Ciuc will be translated simultaneously into the Romanian and Hungarian languages. At the liturgy celebrated in the famous Marian shrine, His Holiness will wear liturgical clothing made by a well-known church designer in Satu Mare, Cristina Sabau-Trifu. The organization of the great event at Sumuleu Ciuc involved more than 300 concelebrate priests as well as dozens of priests. There will also be 60 bishops, four deacons, and some information shows that four cardinals will take part. For the first time after the Second World War, the wonderworking statue of the Virgin Mary of Sumuleu Ciuc, carved in lime wood, with a height of 2.27 meters, the largest of its kind in the world, over 500 years old, will be climbed up the mountain and adorn the altar from where the Sovereign Pontiff will officiate on Saturday. From Sumuleu Ciuc, Pope Francis will go to Iasi, where he will arrive after 17:00 hrs, where he will visit the "Holy Virgin Mary, Queen" Cathedral. There he will meet with about 800 sick and elderly people. After this meeting, he will go by the Popemobile to the Cultural Palace Square to attend the "Marian Meeting with Young People and Families". Pope Francis will hold a speech on the stage in the Culture Palace Square, erected for this event. On the last day of his visit to Romania, the Holy Father will be on Sunday in Blaj, where he will attend the Divine Liturgy with the beatification of seven Greek Catholic martyrs. Under the title "Let’s Go Together!" 20 years after John Paul II’s historic visit, Pope Francis’s state, pastoral and ecumenical visit to Romania, has a strong Marian imprint. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; RO - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pope in Romania/Pontiff at Iasi Marian gathering:With you I feel the warmth of being at home, part of a family Pope Francis blessed on Saturday in Iasi the about 800 ailing people who waited for him in the 'Our Lady Queen of Iasi' Roman Catholic Cathedral, thanking them for bravely bearing their illness. "I thank you all who accompany them and I thank you, the sick, for bearing the (...)



President Iohannis visits 'Step by Step' alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children President Klaus Iohannis visited the 'Step by Step' alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children's Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken (...)



Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff leaves Sumuleu Ciuc Sumuleu Ciuc, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Pope Francis left the plateau of Sumuleu Ciuc after the Pontifical Liturgy on Saturday at the Marian sanctuary in the presence of almost 100,000 pilgrims. The Sovereign Pontiff will stop at Jakab Antal House in Sumuleu, close to the Franciscan church, where he (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff presents Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine with Golden Rose Pope Francis presented on Saturday the Sanctuary of the Virgin Mary in Sumuleu Ciuc with a Golden Rose, a gift the Popes have been offering since long to the world's major sanctuaries. The Pontiff placed the rose at the feet of the wonder-working statue of the Virgin Mary. Until 1922, (...)



PM Dancila's 1 June message: Romania has valuable, talented, creative children Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila states in a message sent on 1 June that Romania has valuable, talented and creative children, whose potential can be capitalized on by the common effort of the whole society. "We want for them the best, and their success at (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff says pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is a symbol of dialogue, unity and fraternity The annual pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is part of the Transylvanian heritage, but it equally honors Romanian and Hungarian traditions and is the symbol of dialogue, unity and brotherhood, Pope Francis said in his message delivered on Saturday at the Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine. "With joy and (...)



Pope in Romania/Pope's message at St. Joseph Cathedral:The problem of faith is lack of joy;without joy we're paralyzed Bucharest, May 31 /Agerpres/ - The problem of faith is lack of joy, faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement, said Pope Francis in the message conveyed, on Friday, at the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. "The living memory of your people preserves (...)

