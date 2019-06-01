PM Dancila’s 1 June message: Romania has valuable, talented, creative children



Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila states in a message sent on 1 June that Romania has valuable, talented and creative children, whose potential can be capitalized on by the common effort of the whole society. "We want for them the best, and their success at school, in personal development or in various competitions they participate in is a guarantee that Romania is heading on the right foot to the future. A child loved by a family, healthy, protected by the state and who has access to education, encouraged to be innovative and responsible, is a happy child with strong prospects for the future. The preparation for the responsibilities awaiting for them as adults start now. That is why, we support any initiative helping them discover and develop their skills early," the prime minister's message shows. Viorica Dancila reminded of the Kidibot Start-Up Romania pilot project for digital entrepreneurship education launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information Society, appreciating that the first edition proved to be a success. "I was honored to receive at Victoria Palace recently the children and adolescents who were involved in the drafting of the Bucharest Declaration of Children in the European Union on their Participation in Decision-Making at National and European Level - an initiative launched under the auspices of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council. It is proof of the seriousness with which our children and young people are thinking about their future and the European project, giving us all the reasons to be proud of them and to support them. I wish all children to be grow healthy, to be motivated to learn and to make a beautiful journey in life so that they can be a good example for future generations, too," the message reads. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)