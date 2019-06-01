President Iohannis visits ’Step by Step’ alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children



President Klaus Iohannis visited the ’Step by Step’ alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children’s Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken way of the children who learn at this education unit. "Let me start by congratulating you on the various occasions at hand. I came here today to visit your school, ’Step by Step’; the children proved to be very skilled guides, we had discussions in several classes, they showed me their workshops, they told me how lessons unfold and then I had a little more hands-on conversation with the school management. I am very impressed with the way they work in this school, I very much like the way the children react, they are very open, highly communicative, and they are also great artists," the President said after seeing the exhibition of items crafted by the students from recyclable materials. He also congratulated the parents who had the courage to enroll their children at a school with an approach that is slightly different from the beaten path. "I also congratulate the parents, the parents who are here today, let me congratulate you for having had the courage and the openness to come with your children to this school that has a slightly different approach, but whose results I find very good, remarkable, and this method is worth trying in many other schools in Romania. About the materials you worked with, dear children, you explained to me that they are recyclable, that you brought them from home and it seems to me you did a great job with them. I think this also mirrors your and your parents’ concern for nature, for the Earth, and I congratulate you on this too. The Earth belongs to all of us and we must take care of it," Iohannis said. The head of the state offered each child a badge with the tricolor banner, like the one he wore on his lapel. The children offered the President a cat they made with their own hands from recyclable materials. Iohannis took photos with the kids, shook hands with them and offered them autographs on the books he authored. The ’Step by Step’ school uses an alternative education method which complies with the curriculum of the Ministry of National Education, but the children don’t get homework and are not pushed to compete with one another, in order to avoid negative psychological effects; the students are continuously assessed according to their individual capacity. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) President Iohannis visits ’Step by Step’ alternative education school, effortlessly interacts with children.President Klaus Iohannis visited the ’Step by Step’ alternative education school in Bucharest this Saturday, on the International Children’s Day; the students presented him with a cat made from recyclable materials. Iohannis said he very much liked the open and outspoken way of the children who learn at this education unit. "Let me start by congratulating you on the various occasions at hand. I came here today to visit your school, ’Step by Step’; the children proved to be very skilled guides, we had discussions in several classes, they showed me their workshops, they told me how lessons unfold and then I had a little more hands-on conversation with the school management. I am very impressed with the way they work in this school, I very much like the way the children react, they are very open, highly communicative, and they are also great artists," the President said after seeing the exhibition of items crafted by the students from recyclable materials. He also congratulated the parents who had the courage to enroll their children at a school with an approach that is slightly different from the beaten path. "I also congratulate the parents, the parents who are here today, let me congratulate you for having had the courage and the openness to come with your children to this school that has a slightly different approach, but whose results I find very good, remarkable, and this method is worth trying in many other schools in Romania. About the materials you worked with, dear children, you explained to me that they are recyclable, that you brought them from home and it seems to me you did a great job with them. I think this also mirrors your and your parents’ concern for nature, for the Earth, and I congratulate you on this too. The Earth belongs to all of us and we must take care of it," Iohannis said. The head of the state offered each child a badge with the tricolor banner, like the one he wore on his lapel. The children offered the President a cat they made with their own hands from recyclable materials. Iohannis took photos with the kids, shook hands with them and offered them autographs on the books he authored. The ’Step by Step’ school uses an alternative education method which complies with the curriculum of the Ministry of National Education, but the children don’t get homework and are not pushed to compete with one another, in order to avoid negative psychological effects; the students are continuously assessed according to their individual capacity. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pope in Romania/Pontiff at Iasi Marian gathering:With you I feel the warmth of being at home, part of a family Pope Francis blessed on Saturday in Iasi the about 800 ailing people who waited for him in the 'Our Lady Queen of Iasi' Roman Catholic Cathedral, thanking them for bravely bearing their illness. "I thank you all who accompany them and I thank you, the sick, for bearing the (...)



Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff leaves Sumuleu Ciuc Sumuleu Ciuc, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Pope Francis left the plateau of Sumuleu Ciuc after the Pontifical Liturgy on Saturday at the Marian sanctuary in the presence of almost 100,000 pilgrims. The Sovereign Pontiff will stop at Jakab Antal House in Sumuleu, close to the Franciscan church, where he (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff presents Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine with Golden Rose Pope Francis presented on Saturday the Sanctuary of the Virgin Mary in Sumuleu Ciuc with a Golden Rose, a gift the Popes have been offering since long to the world's major sanctuaries. The Pontiff placed the rose at the feet of the wonder-working statue of the Virgin Mary. Until 1922, (...)



PM Dancila's 1 June message: Romania has valuable, talented, creative children Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila states in a message sent on 1 June that Romania has valuable, talented and creative children, whose potential can be capitalized on by the common effort of the whole society. "We want for them the best, and their success at (...)



Pope in Romania/Pontiff says pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is a symbol of dialogue, unity and fraternity The annual pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc is part of the Transylvanian heritage, but it equally honors Romanian and Hungarian traditions and is the symbol of dialogue, unity and brotherhood, Pope Francis said in his message delivered on Saturday at the Sumuleu Ciuc Marian shrine. "With joy and (...)



Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit Bucharest, June 1 /Agerpres/ - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania. The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and (...)



Pope in Romania/Pope's message at St. Joseph Cathedral:The problem of faith is lack of joy;without joy we're paralyzed Bucharest, May 31 /Agerpres/ - The problem of faith is lack of joy, faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement, said Pope Francis in the message conveyed, on Friday, at the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. "The living memory of your people preserves (...)

