Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff arrives in Blaj



Pope Francis arrivesÂ on Sunday, the last day of his visit to Romania, in Blaj, where he will be holding the ceremony of beatification of seven martyred Greek-Catholic bishops on the Liberty Field, and also meet in the afternoon, in the "Barbu Lautaru" neighborhood, the Roma community in the same locality. The Pope left Sibiu heading to Blaj by car, and not by helicopter, as originally scheduled. The Inter-ministerial Security Committee "Pope Francis 2019 Visit" announced that, due to the bad weather conditions, the journey of His Holiness changed, and they chose that he will use a car to go to Blaj. Upon his arrival in Blaj, Pope Francis climbed into the popemobile, while he was acclaimed by the locals and the faithful. The Sovereign Pontiff saluted the crowd, while the Catholic ChoirÂ from the Greek Catholic Church of St. Peter of Brasov interpreted the "Song for Bishops of the Martyrs." Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â The Inter-Ministerial Security Committee "Pope Francis 2019 Visit" has reported there were 100,000 people at the Blaj public events and on the travel routes. President Klaus Iohannis and his wife, Carmen, who is a Greek-Catholic, also went to Blaj. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, accompanied by several members of the government, is also in attendance. Up front, there are the relatives of the seven martyred bishops who will be beatified by Pope Francis. The Pope will celebrate in Blaj the third Holy Mass of his Apostolic Journey to Romania, a service in which the seven Catholic martyrs will be beatified. Normally, the beatification is handled by the Prefect Cardinal of the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints, but this time Pope Francis himself will preside the ceremony. The Archbishop’s throne the Pontiff will sit on during the service was built from wooden pieces taken from the prisons of Sighet and Gherla, where the martyrdom of the bishops took place, thus having "strong spiritual and symbolic meanings." "We thought of a throne for Pope Francis to be made from wooden pieces and bars from the communist prisons, where the bishops were imprisoned. It is a symbol offering to the Pope of Rome fromÂ our Church. It is a testimony to Christ (the martyrdom of the bishops - editor’s note), but also to the communion with the Holy Father. Therefore, the throne symbolically contains the sufferings of our Church," said the Bishop of Curia of the Major Archdiocese of Alba Iulia and Fagaras, Claudiu Pop. At the end of the Holy Mass, the Sovereign Pontiff will say the prayer "Regina Caeli (Queen of Heaven)," with the moment of the antiphon Marian prayer to be transmitted worldwide in 200 countries. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Marinela Brumar, Sorin Blada, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia) Pope in Romania / Sovereign Pontiff arrives in Blaj.Pope Francis arrivesÂ on Sunday, the last day of his visit to Romania, in Blaj, where he will be holding the ceremony of beatification of seven martyred Greek-Catholic bishops on the Liberty Field, and also meet in the afternoon, in the "Barbu Lautaru" neighborhood, the Roma community in the same locality. The Pope left Sibiu heading to Blaj by car, and not by helicopter, as originally scheduled. The Inter-ministerial Security Committee "Pope Francis 2019 Visit" announced that, due to the bad weather conditions, the journey of His Holiness changed, and they chose that he will use a car to go to Blaj. Upon his arrival in Blaj, Pope Francis climbed into the popemobile, while he was acclaimed by the locals and the faithful. The Sovereign Pontiff saluted the crowd, while the Catholic ChoirÂ from the Greek Catholic Church of St. Peter of Brasov interpreted the "Song for Bishops of the Martyrs." Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â The Inter-Ministerial Security Committee "Pope Francis 2019 Visit" has reported there were 100,000 people at the Blaj public events and on the travel routes. President Klaus Iohannis and his wife, Carmen, who is a Greek-Catholic, also went to Blaj. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, accompanied by several members of the government, is also in attendance. Up front, there are the relatives of the seven martyred bishops who will be beatified by Pope Francis. The Pope will celebrate in Blaj the third Holy Mass of his Apostolic Journey to Romania, a service in which the seven Catholic martyrs will be beatified. Normally, the beatification is handled by the Prefect Cardinal of the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints, but this time Pope Francis himself will preside the ceremony. The Archbishop’s throne the Pontiff will sit on during the service was built from wooden pieces taken from the prisons of Sighet and Gherla, where the martyrdom of the bishops took place, thus having "strong spiritual and symbolic meanings." "We thought of a throne for Pope Francis to be made from wooden pieces and bars from the communist prisons, where the bishops were imprisoned. It is a symbol offering to the Pope of Rome fromÂ our Church. It is a testimony to Christ (the martyrdom of the bishops - editor’s note), but also to the communion with the Holy Father. Therefore, the throne symbolically contains the sufferings of our Church," said the Bishop of Curia of the Major Archdiocese of Alba Iulia and Fagaras, Claudiu Pop. At the end of the Holy Mass, the Sovereign Pontiff will say the prayer "Regina Caeli (Queen of Heaven)," with the moment of the antiphon Marian prayer to be transmitted worldwide in 200 countries. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Marinela Brumar, Sorin Blada, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Finance Ministry Continues Household Bond Program in June Romania's finance ministry will continue its household bond program in June with interests of up to 5%, it said in a press release Monday.



Enel's Romanian Electricity Distribution Companies Invest RON53M In Installing Smart Meters E-DistribuÅ£ie Muntenia, E-DistribuÅ£ie Dobrogea and E-DistribuÅ£ie Banat, the electricity distribution companies in Romania of Italian utility group Enel Group, will be installing more than 171,000 smart meters in 2019, as part of investment projects worth over RON53 (...)



Romania Forex Reserves Drop to EUR32.84B in May Romania's foreign exchange reserves dropped to EUR32.84 billion at the end of May, from EUR33.69 billion at the end of April, central bank data showed Monday.



Farmec to Invest EUR2M in Production Line Upgrade, Open Four New Stores in 2019 Farmec Cluj-Napoca, Romaniaâ€™s leading cosmetics manufacturer, also active on the retail market, plans to invest EUR2 million in production line upgrades and seeks to open four more stores by the end of 2019, the company said Monday.



​Dragnea crony, economic "mastermind" Valcov resigns - sources Darius Valcov, the economic mastermind of the current Romanian governmment and seen as a key ally of former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, has resigned, according to sources. They said the resignation came after a meeting between Valcov and PM (...)



Mandatory private pension funds' assets worth 52.26 bln in April, up 21.42pct Mandatory private pension funds in Romania had assets worth over 52.26 billion lei on 30 April 2019, up 21.42 percent from the same level of the previous year, according to the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) data. Government securities made up the largest share of the assets, of 30.06 (...)



Kika Stores to Become XXXLutz, Mà¶max to Go to Every Major City in Romania XXXLutz, an Austrian furniture and home decor retailer with EUR4.4 billion revenue, will be turning the Kika stores it bought from fellow Austrian group Signa into premium XXXLutz-branded stores, once the competition watchdog has greenlighted the (...)

