Pope Francis told the rd 100,000 faithful gathered on Sunday in Blaj on the Liberty Field that he entrusts them to Virgin Mary to guide them "towards a future of a genuine progress and peace", and to building "a more and more righteous and fraternal homeland". During the Holy Liturgy in Blaj seven Greek-Catholic martyr bishops were beatified: Valeriu Traian Frentiu, Vasile Aftenie, Ioan Suciu, Tit Liviu Chinezu, Ioan Balan, Alexandru Rusu and Iuliu Hossu. "Before closing this Divine Liturgy, I wish to once again salute all of you who are present here and the ones I have met these days, and thank you all for the warm welcome, I salute with respect the President of the Republic and the other authorities, expressing my true gratitude for the fruitful collaboration as regards the preparation and unfolding of this visit," the Holy Pontiff said. Pope Francis added that he is grateful to the Romanian Orthodox Church for the fraternal spirit welcome. "I am grateful to His Holiness Patriarch Daniel, to the Holy Synod, to the Clergy and to the faithful of the Orthodox Church in Romania who have fraternally welcomed me! May God bless this ancient and distinguised Church and may He support it in its mission," the Pontiff stressed. "I am addressing an affectionate, grateful salute to Your Beatitude, Cardinal Lucian Muresan. I salute the faithful of the Catholic Church: bishops, priests, the consecrated persons and the laic faithful in Bucharest and Iasi, as well as the numerous pilgrims arrived at Sumuleu Ciuc. I thank God who gave me the possibility to pray with you and to encourage you in your commitment of evangelism and testimony of charity. Here in Blaj, land of martyrdom, of freedom and mercifulness I pay tribute to you, sons of the Greek-Catholic Church who for three centuries confess, with apostolic fervor, of your faith," the Holy Pontiff added. Eventually, Pope Francis addressed to all Romanians: "May Blessed Virgin Mary shed Her mother protection upon all the citizens of Romania who the long of the history have always entrusted to Her intercession. I entrust you all to Her and ask Her to guide you on your path of faith, to advance to a future of genuine progress and peace, and thus contribute to building a more and more righteous and fraternal motherland."AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: May Blessed Virgin Mary guide you to a geniune future of progress, peace.Pope Francis told the rd 100,000 faithful gathered on Sunday in Blaj on the Liberty Field that he entrusts them to Virgin Mary to guide them "towards a future of a genuine progress and peace", and to building "a more and more righteous and fraternal homeland". During the Holy Liturgy in Blaj seven Greek-Catholic martyr bishops were beatified: Valeriu Traian Frentiu, Vasile Aftenie, Ioan Suciu, Tit Liviu Chinezu, Ioan Balan, Alexandru Rusu and Iuliu Hossu. "Before closing this Divine Liturgy, I wish to once again salute all of you who are present here and the ones I have met these days, and thank you all for the warm welcome, I salute with respect the President of the Republic and the other authorities, expressing my true gratitude for the fruitful collaboration as regards the preparation and unfolding of this visit," the Holy Pontiff said. Pope Francis added that he is grateful to the Romanian Orthodox Church for the fraternal spirit welcome. "I am grateful to His Holiness Patriarch Daniel, to the Holy Synod, to the Clergy and to the faithful of the Orthodox Church in Romania who have fraternally welcomed me! May God bless this ancient and distinguised Church and may He support it in its mission," the Pontiff stressed. "I am addressing an affectionate, grateful salute to Your Beatitude, Cardinal Lucian Muresan. I salute the faithful of the Catholic Church: bishops, priests, the consecrated persons and the laic faithful in Bucharest and Iasi, as well as the numerous pilgrims arrived at Sumuleu Ciuc. I thank God who gave me the possibility to pray with you and to encourage you in your commitment of evangelism and testimony of charity. Here in Blaj, land of martyrdom, of freedom and mercifulness I pay tribute to you, sons of the Greek-Catholic Church who for three centuries confess, with apostolic fervor, of your faith," the Holy Pontiff added. Eventually, Pope Francis addressed to all Romanians: "May Blessed Virgin Mary shed Her mother protection upon all the citizens of Romania who the long of the history have always entrusted to Her intercession. I entrust you all to Her and ask Her to guide you on your path of faith, to advance to a future of genuine progress and peace, and thus contribute to building a more and more righteous and fraternal motherland."AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Finance Ministry Continues Household Bond Program in June Romania's finance ministry will continue its household bond program in June with interests of up to 5%, it said in a press release Monday.



Enel's Romanian Electricity Distribution Companies Invest RON53M In Installing Smart Meters E-DistribuÅ£ie Muntenia, E-DistribuÅ£ie Dobrogea and E-DistribuÅ£ie Banat, the electricity distribution companies in Romania of Italian utility group Enel Group, will be installing more than 171,000 smart meters in 2019, as part of investment projects worth over RON53 (...)



Romania Forex Reserves Drop to EUR32.84B in May Romania's foreign exchange reserves dropped to EUR32.84 billion at the end of May, from EUR33.69 billion at the end of April, central bank data showed Monday.



Farmec to Invest EUR2M in Production Line Upgrade, Open Four New Stores in 2019 Farmec Cluj-Napoca, Romaniaâ€™s leading cosmetics manufacturer, also active on the retail market, plans to invest EUR2 million in production line upgrades and seeks to open four more stores by the end of 2019, the company said Monday.



​Dragnea crony, economic "mastermind" Valcov resigns - sources Darius Valcov, the economic mastermind of the current Romanian governmment and seen as a key ally of former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, has resigned, according to sources. They said the resignation came after a meeting between Valcov and PM (...)



Mandatory private pension funds' assets worth 52.26 bln in April, up 21.42pct Mandatory private pension funds in Romania had assets worth over 52.26 billion lei on 30 April 2019, up 21.42 percent from the same level of the previous year, according to the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) data. Government securities made up the largest share of the assets, of 30.06 (...)



Kika Stores to Become XXXLutz, Mà¶max to Go to Every Major City in Romania XXXLutz, an Austrian furniture and home decor retailer with EUR4.4 billion revenue, will be turning the Kika stores it bought from fellow Austrian group Signa into premium XXXLutz-branded stores, once the competition watchdog has greenlighted the (...)

