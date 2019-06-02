Pope in Romania / Pope Francis leaves Romania, heading for Vatican



The pastoral, ecumenical and state three-day visit of Pope Francis in Romania came to an end on Sunday afternoon, in central Sibiu, from where the Pontiff took off with a TAROM aircraft to Vatican. The farewell ceremony, that took place on the Airport of Sibiu, was attended by president Klaus Iohannis.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)