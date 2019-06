Two Romanian Plants Make Almost RON50M Revenue Assembling Bicycles for Decathlon



French-held sporting goods retailer Decathlon, which is present on about 50 markets worldwide, manufactures bicycles in two plants in Romania. Sport Mechanical Workshop in Timisoara and NextCity in Resita are the two partner companies of the sporting goods (...)