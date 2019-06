Kika Stores to Become XXXLutz, Mömax to Go to Every Major City in Romania



XXXLutz, an Austrian furniture and home decor retailer with EUR4.4 billion revenue, will be turning the Kika stores it bought from fellow Austrian group Signa into premium XXXLutz-branded stores, once the competition watchdog has greenlighted the transaction. Kika Stores to Become XXXLutz, Mömax to Go to Every Major City in Romania.