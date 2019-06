Bog’Art Takes the Top Spot on Construction Market in Romania



Construction company Bog'Art, held by businessman Raul Doicescu, increased revenue by 90% to 925.5 million lei (EUR195 million) in 2018, according to the data published on the Finance Ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]