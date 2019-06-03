Finance Ministry planning to borrow 4.425 bln lei from banks this June



The Public Finance Ministry (MFP) seeks to raise this June from commercial banks 4.425 bln lei, of which 400 ml lei through an issue of discount T-bills, and 3.5 bln lei through new or reopened government bonds. Another 535 million lei might add to these amounts through additional non-competitive bids related to bond auctions. The loans planned for June are by 345 million lei or 8.5 pct higher than in May. The raised amounts will be used to refinance the public debt and the state budget deficit. According to the issue prospectuses, the MFP will hold on June 3 an auction for discount treasury bills worth 400 million lei, with a 182-day maturity, due on December 4, 2019. The Finance Ministry also announced the reopening of seven benchmark bond issues worth an aggregate 3.5 billion lei, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive bids for 15 percent of the initial value of the issue (525 ml lei in total). The sizes of the issues are 300, 500 and 600 ml lei. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)