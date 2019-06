​Dragnea crony, economic "mastermind" Valcov resigns - sources



Darius Valcov, the economic mastermind of the current Romanian governmment and seen as a key ally of former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, has resigned, according to sources. They said the resignation came after a meeting between Valcov and PM Dancila. ​Dragnea crony, economic "mastermind" Valcov resigns - sources.Darius Valcov, the economic mastermind of the current Romanian governmment and seen as a key ally of former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, has resigned, according to sources. They said the resignation came after a meeting between Valcov and PM Dancila. [Read the article in HotNews]