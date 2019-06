Enel’s Romanian Electricity Distribution Companies Invest RON53M In Installing Smart Meters



E-Distribuţie Muntenia, E-Distribuţie Dobrogea and E-Distribuţie Banat, the electricity distribution companies in Romania of Italian utility group Enel Group, will be installing more than 171,000 smart meters in 2019, as part of investment projects worth over RON53 million.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]