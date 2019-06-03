Romania Forex Reserves Drop to EUR32.84B in May



Romania's foreign exchange reserves dropped to EUR32.84 billion at the end of May, from EUR33.69 billion at the end of April, central bank data showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]