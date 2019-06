Farmec to Invest EUR2M in Production Line Upgrade, Open Four New Stores in 2019



Farmec Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s leading cosmetics manufacturer, also active on the retail market, plans to invest EUR2 million in production line upgrades and seeks to open four more stores by the end of 2019, the company said Monday. Farmec to Invest EUR2M in Production Line Upgrade, Open Four New Stores in 2019.Farmec Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s leading cosmetics manufacturer, also active on the retail market, plans to invest EUR2 million in production line upgrades and seeks to open four more stores by the end of 2019, the company said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]