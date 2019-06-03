Opening ceremony of Saber Guardian 2019 Multinational Exercise at Smardan range



Secondary Centre for Combat Training in Smardan, southeastern Galati County, hosted on Monday the opening ceremony of the Justice Sword 2019 Multinational Exercise, attached to the Saber Guardian 2019 (SG19), a release by the Information and Public Relations Office of the 2nd Infantry Division Getica (host of the drill) informs. According to the source, the activity was attended by the commander of 2nd Infantry Division Getica, Major General Gheorghita Vlad, who said that this exercise is a peak of the professional training within the activities included in the training plan of the Romanian Land Forces on 2019. Moreover, the Division’s head specified that during the exercise a large range of actions will be carried out in multinational, inter-arms and combined context, such as: live fire exercises, maneuvers and real firing with the fighting technique of the units participating in the drill, medical evacuation and operational primary medical care. The large unit’s commander welcomed the American partners and thanked for the involvement in the exercise, which is not only a training event, but a multinational exercise with real results as regards the strengthening of inter-operability and mutual trust among the Alliance’s partners. Opening ceremonies of the SG19 multinational exercise were held concomitantly in five locations countrywide where the main activities will unfold: Cincu, Bordusani, Babadag, Smardan, Rasnov. The exercise’s main goal is to emphasise cohesion, unity and solidarity of the partner and allied states regarding the defence against any kind of aggression, in particular through the possibility of a fast mobilisation and concentration of forces in a short time, anywhere in Europe. The joint training activities in Romania include general staff tactical drills and combat live fire, multiple river crossings, the tactical deployment of units and medical sequences. In order to streamline the training activities in the international context, SG19 is attached to a series of national and multinational exercises, the total number of participating military being rd 13,500 from 14 allied and partner countries (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Germany, the UK, the Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the US, of whom 7,600 troops represent the Romanian Army. The Saber Guardian multinational training programme was organised yearly since 2013 until 2017, being hosted by rotation by Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine. Starting with 2017, Saber Guardian is a biennial exercise. SG19 is included in the combined exercises programme of the US Army Forces Command in Europe, aimed at increasing inter-operability at the combined and multinational level with the allied and partner nations’ forces.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dan Paic, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) Opening ceremony of Saber Guardian 2019 Multinational Exercise at Smardan range.Secondary Centre for Combat Training in Smardan, southeastern Galati County, hosted on Monday the opening ceremony of the Justice Sword 2019 Multinational Exercise, attached to the Saber Guardian 2019 (SG19), a release by the Information and Public Relations Office of the 2nd Infantry Division Getica (host of the drill) informs. According to the source, the activity was attended by the commander of 2nd Infantry Division Getica, Major General Gheorghita Vlad, who said that this exercise is a peak of the professional training within the activities included in the training plan of the Romanian Land Forces on 2019. Moreover, the Division’s head specified that during the exercise a large range of actions will be carried out in multinational, inter-arms and combined context, such as: live fire exercises, maneuvers and real firing with the fighting technique of the units participating in the drill, medical evacuation and operational primary medical care. The large unit’s commander welcomed the American partners and thanked for the involvement in the exercise, which is not only a training event, but a multinational exercise with real results as regards the strengthening of inter-operability and mutual trust among the Alliance’s partners. Opening ceremonies of the SG19 multinational exercise were held concomitantly in five locations countrywide where the main activities will unfold: Cincu, Bordusani, Babadag, Smardan, Rasnov. The exercise’s main goal is to emphasise cohesion, unity and solidarity of the partner and allied states regarding the defence against any kind of aggression, in particular through the possibility of a fast mobilisation and concentration of forces in a short time, anywhere in Europe. The joint training activities in Romania include general staff tactical drills and combat live fire, multiple river crossings, the tactical deployment of units and medical sequences. In order to streamline the training activities in the international context, SG19 is attached to a series of national and multinational exercises, the total number of participating military being rd 13,500 from 14 allied and partner countries (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Germany, the UK, the Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the US, of whom 7,600 troops represent the Romanian Army. The Saber Guardian multinational training programme was organised yearly since 2013 until 2017, being hosted by rotation by Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine. Starting with 2017, Saber Guardian is a biennial exercise. SG19 is included in the combined exercises programme of the US Army Forces Command in Europe, aimed at increasing inter-operability at the combined and multinational level with the allied and partner nations’ forces.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dan Paic, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Israel's Hagag Looking to Buy Bucharest Financial Plaza Building Israel’s Hagag group is looking to buy the Bucharest Financial Plaza from Banca Comerciala Romana, a landmark building on Calea Victoriei in Bucharest, built by the now defunct Bancorex in the second half of the ‘90s.



Hornbach Nears RON800M Turnover In Romania German-owned DIY retailer Hornbach, which has six stores in Romania, reported a 10% higher turnover, of RON769.5 million (EUR167 million) in Romania in 2018, exceeding RON700 million for the first time, according to Finance Ministry (...)



Lindab 2018 Turnover In Romania Up 8% YoY To RON78M Swedish constructions and ventilation systems provider Lindab reported an 8% higher turnover in Romania in 2018, of RON77.7 million, according to Finance Ministry data. Its profit fell by 8% and its staff numbers rose slightly, by two (...)



Romania's Halep advances to French Open women's singles quarter-finals Defending champion Romania's Simona Halep on Monday advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals at the French Open tennis tournament, a Grand Slam tournament, after defeating Polish Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0. It took Halep, world number three, only 45 minutes to defeat 18-year-old (...)



#Europeanelections2019/UPDATE Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) (...)



Peek & Cloppenburg To Open Flagship Store Within Iulius Town Timisoara, Its 7th In Romania German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg will be opening a store within Iulius Town Timisoara compound, the first mixed-use project in western Romania, which integrates the current Iulius Mall.



#Europeanelections2019/Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) (...)

