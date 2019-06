Antitrust Body Looks Into Takeover Of Leumi Bank Romania By First Bank



Romania's antitrust body said Monday it was looking into the deal whereby First Bank is taking over Leumi Bank Romania, by acquiring 99.9235% of the latter’s share capital. Antitrust Body Looks Into Takeover Of Leumi Bank Romania By First Bank.Romania's antitrust body said Monday it was looking into the deal whereby First Bank is taking over Leumi Bank Romania, by acquiring 99.9235% of the latter’s share capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]