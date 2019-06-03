Mihaela Triculescu replaced by Mirela Calugareanu as head of ANAF



Mihaela Triculescu has been replaced by Mirela Calugareanu as head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), by decisions of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, published in the Official Journal on Monday. Triculescu became head of ANAF in January this year, replacing Ionut Misa. Mirela Calugareanu was head of ANAF before, from July 2017 until the appointment of Ionut Misa, in March last year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)