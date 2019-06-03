 
June 3, 2019

Iohannis thanks people for their welcoming of Pope Francis in Romania, authorities for successful trip
President Klaus Iohannis has extended greetings to all those who met Pope Francis in Romania, showing that they gave an example of understanding and solidarity, and thanks the authorities that contributed to the success of Pope Francis’ apostolic visit to Romania. "For three days, Romania was a welcoming host to His Holiness Pope Francis, who met an open and diverse society, a country rich in traditions and a nation that is confident in its future that it builds in communion with all its citizens, regardless of language or beliefs. The Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, is extending warm greetings to all who, in an impressive number, gladly welcomed His Holiness by displaying in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi, Blaj and Sibiu, a strong example of understanding and solidarity. President Klaus Iohannis has thanked the central and local administrations and state organisation, who, alongside the Presidential Administration, contributed to the smooth running and success of the apostolic journey of His Holiness, under the highly inspired ‘Let’s Walk Together!’ motto," reads a press statement released by the Presidential Administration on Monday. Pope Francis paid a state, pastoral and ecumenical visit to Romania, on Friday to Sunday, under the motto "Let’s Walk Together!." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

