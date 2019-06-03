PM Dancila to leave for Brussels, where she is to meet EC President, First Vice-President



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday will pay a visit to Brussels, where she is set to meet the President and First Vice-President of the European Commission, and also the leader of the Party of European Socialists. "Starting this afternoon I will pay a working visit to Brussels where I will have some important meetings, in the context of the recent elections to the European Parliament. I will have talks with the President and First Vice-President of the European Commission, and also with the leader of the Party of European Socialists. I will reiterate, once again, Romania's commitment to the European values and I will also discuss about the next steps to be taken so that we will have the best presence for the offices that are already debated in the European Parliament and also for the portfolio of European Commissioner," the Prime Minister announced in the beginning of the Government Meeting. She added that she will present the results of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and the manner in which it will continue in the next interval. "Moreover, I will also have a meeting with the Ambassador of the United States to the European Union, Mr. Gordon, where we are going to discuss including about the results of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union held by Romania. As a Prime Minister, I will militate for an adequate, balanced representation in political and geographical terms, and in terms of gender, at the European institutions level, in order to reach consensus in making decisions, to the benefit of all of our citizens," said Dancila.

