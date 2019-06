CBRE: Real Estate Investments In Romania Reach EUR117M In 1Q/2019



The volume of real estate investments in Romania reached EUR117.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, similar with the level recorded by Hungary (EUR123 million), but below the level recorded by the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland, according to data from real estate consulting firm (...) CBRE: Real Estate Investments In Romania Reach EUR117M In 1Q/2019.The volume of real estate investments in Romania reached EUR117.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, similar with the level recorded by Hungary (EUR123 million), but below the level recorded by the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland, according to data from real estate consulting firm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]