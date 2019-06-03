#Europeanelections2019/Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS



According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Marian Muhulet said on Monday. Also, the Pro Romania Party, the People's Movement Party (PMP) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will get two seats each. AGERPRES (RO- author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]