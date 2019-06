Lindab 2018 Turnover In Romania Up 8% YoY To RON78M



Swedish constructions and ventilation systems provider Lindab reported an 8% higher turnover in Romania in 2018, of RON77.7 million, according to Finance Ministry data. Its profit fell by 8% and its staff numbers rose slightly, by two (...)