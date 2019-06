Peek & Cloppenburg To Open Flagship Store Within Iulius Town Timisoara, Its 7th In Romania



German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg will be opening a store within Iulius Town Timisoara compound, the first mixed-use project in western Romania, which integrates the current Iulius Mall. Peek & Cloppenburg To Open Flagship Store Within Iulius Town Timisoara, Its 7th In Romania.German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg will be opening a store within Iulius Town Timisoara compound, the first mixed-use project in western Romania, which integrates the current Iulius Mall. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]