#Europeanelections2019/UPDATE Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS



According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Marian Muhulet said on Monday. Also, the Pro Romania Party, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will get two seats each. PNL received 2,449,068 valid votes; PSD - 2,040,765; USR PLUS 2020 Alliance - 2,028,336; Pro Romania - 583,916; PMP - 522,104, and UDMR - 476,777. The other candidates failed to pass the threshold or reach the electoral coefficient. The list of PNL’s future MEPs comprises Rares Bogdan, Mircea Hava, Siegfried Muresan, Vasile Blaga, Adina Valean, Daniel Buda, Dan Motreanu, Gheorghe Falca, Cristian Busoi, and Marian Jean Marinescu. The PSD’s future MEPs list comprises Rovana Plumb, Carmen Avram, Claudiu Manda, Cristian Vasile Terhes, Dan Nica, Maria Grapini, Tudor Ciuhodaru, Adrian Benea, and Victor Negrescu. The USR PLUS 2020 Alliance will distribute its MEP seats to: Dacian Ciolos, Cristian Ghinea, Dragos Nicolae Pislaru, Clotilde Armand, Ioan Dragos Tudorache, Nicolae Stefanuta, Vlad Botos, and to Ramona Victoria Strugariu. Pro Romania’s MEP seats go to Victor Ponta and Corina Cretu; UDMR’s to Iuliu Winkler and Lorant Gyorgy Vincze, and PMP’s to Traian Basescu and Eugen Tomac. Regarding the outcome of the justice referendum, for the first question, on the prohibition of amnesty and pardon for corruption offences, the number of valid ’yes’ votes was 6,459,383, while the number of "no" votes reached 1,059,678. Number of invalid votes: 403,530. The second question, on the prohibition of the adoption by the government of emergency ordinances in the field of criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, correlated with the right of other constitutional authorities to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania directly about ordinances, raised 6,477,865 valid "yes" answers and 1,038,916 "no" answers. Number of invalid votes: 407,088. As far as the elections to the European Parliament are concerned, the total number of voters on the permanent electoral rolls was 18,266,867, of which 9,352,472 turned out to vote. The number of valid votes was 9,069,822, while the number of invalid ones was 274,415. As far as the referendum is concerned, for the first question, the total number of persons on the list was 18,277,511 and the number of actual voters was 7,922,591. Concerning the second question, the total number was 18,278,290 and the number of actual voters was 7,923,869. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #Europeanelections2019/UPDATE Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS.According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Marian Muhulet said on Monday. Also, the Pro Romania Party, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will get two seats each. PNL received 2,449,068 valid votes; PSD - 2,040,765; USR PLUS 2020 Alliance - 2,028,336; Pro Romania - 583,916; PMP - 522,104, and UDMR - 476,777. The other candidates failed to pass the threshold or reach the electoral coefficient. The list of PNL’s future MEPs comprises Rares Bogdan, Mircea Hava, Siegfried Muresan, Vasile Blaga, Adina Valean, Daniel Buda, Dan Motreanu, Gheorghe Falca, Cristian Busoi, and Marian Jean Marinescu. The PSD’s future MEPs list comprises Rovana Plumb, Carmen Avram, Claudiu Manda, Cristian Vasile Terhes, Dan Nica, Maria Grapini, Tudor Ciuhodaru, Adrian Benea, and Victor Negrescu. The USR PLUS 2020 Alliance will distribute its MEP seats to: Dacian Ciolos, Cristian Ghinea, Dragos Nicolae Pislaru, Clotilde Armand, Ioan Dragos Tudorache, Nicolae Stefanuta, Vlad Botos, and to Ramona Victoria Strugariu. Pro Romania’s MEP seats go to Victor Ponta and Corina Cretu; UDMR’s to Iuliu Winkler and Lorant Gyorgy Vincze, and PMP’s to Traian Basescu and Eugen Tomac. Regarding the outcome of the justice referendum, for the first question, on the prohibition of amnesty and pardon for corruption offences, the number of valid ’yes’ votes was 6,459,383, while the number of "no" votes reached 1,059,678. Number of invalid votes: 403,530. The second question, on the prohibition of the adoption by the government of emergency ordinances in the field of criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, correlated with the right of other constitutional authorities to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania directly about ordinances, raised 6,477,865 valid "yes" answers and 1,038,916 "no" answers. Number of invalid votes: 407,088. As far as the elections to the European Parliament are concerned, the total number of voters on the permanent electoral rolls was 18,266,867, of which 9,352,472 turned out to vote. The number of valid votes was 9,069,822, while the number of invalid ones was 274,415. As far as the referendum is concerned, for the first question, the total number of persons on the list was 18,277,511 and the number of actual voters was 7,922,591. Concerning the second question, the total number was 18,278,290 and the number of actual voters was 7,923,869. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Israel's Hagag Looking to Buy Bucharest Financial Plaza Building Israel’s Hagag group is looking to buy the Bucharest Financial Plaza from Banca Comerciala Romana, a landmark building on Calea Victoriei in Bucharest, built by the now defunct Bancorex in the second half of the ‘90s.



Hornbach Nears RON800M Turnover In Romania German-owned DIY retailer Hornbach, which has six stores in Romania, reported a 10% higher turnover, of RON769.5 million (EUR167 million) in Romania in 2018, exceeding RON700 million for the first time, according to Finance Ministry (...)



Lindab 2018 Turnover In Romania Up 8% YoY To RON78M Swedish constructions and ventilation systems provider Lindab reported an 8% higher turnover in Romania in 2018, of RON77.7 million, according to Finance Ministry data. Its profit fell by 8% and its staff numbers rose slightly, by two (...)



Romania's Halep advances to French Open women's singles quarter-finals Defending champion Romania's Simona Halep on Monday advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals at the French Open tennis tournament, a Grand Slam tournament, after defeating Polish Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0. It took Halep, world number three, only 45 minutes to defeat 18-year-old (...)



Peek & Cloppenburg To Open Flagship Store Within Iulius Town Timisoara, Its 7th In Romania German fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg will be opening a store within Iulius Town Timisoara compound, the first mixed-use project in western Romania, which integrates the current Iulius Mall.



#Europeanelections2019/Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) (...)



UPDATE Change in electoral law under gov't ordinance called PM's concession to PSD barons Madalina Dobrovolschi, the spokeswoman for President Klaus Iohannis, said on Monday that the change in the electoral law made on Monday under an emergency ordinance to introduce the single-member electoral system for the election of the county council chairs is in fact a concession that the (...)

