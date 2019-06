Israel’s Hagag Looking to Buy Bucharest Financial Plaza Building



Israel’s Hagag group is looking to buy the Bucharest Financial Plaza from Banca Comerciala Romana, a landmark building on Calea Victoriei in Bucharest, built by the now defunct Bancorex in the second half of the ‘90s. Israel’s Hagag Looking to Buy Bucharest Financial Plaza Building.Israel’s Hagag group is looking to buy the Bucharest Financial Plaza from Banca Comerciala Romana, a landmark building on Calea Victoriei in Bucharest, built by the now defunct Bancorex in the second half of the ‘90s. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]