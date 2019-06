Kaufland’s Profit Margin Reaches 7.2%, Highest Since Entering Romania



German-held retailer Kaufland posted 7.2% net profit margin last year, one of the highest in grocery retail, ZF has found, and also its best in Romania since its arrival in 2005. It had previously overshot the 7% mark in 2015.